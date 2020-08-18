Colorado Springs-area zip code named “hottest” housing market in US

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 80911 zip code south of Colorado Springs has the “hottest” housing market in the U.S., according to an analysis by realtor.com.

The 80911 zip code covers the Security-Widefield area, bordered by Milton E. Proby Parkway to the north, South Powers Boulevard to the east, Fountain to the south, and Fort Carson to the west.

To come up with their rankings, Realtor.com looked at ZIP codes in the 300 largest metro areas nationwide from April through June of this year. They ranked ZIP codes by which ones had the most pageviews per property on realtor.com, and which ones had the fewest days in the market.

Each ZIP code needed at least 13 listings per month to be included. Only the top ZIP code from each metro area was included.

Colorado Springs’ 80911 was the only Western zip code to rank in the top 10.

Realtor.com said homes in 80911 sold in a median six days in July.

“The appeal of the ZIP code, about 80 miles south of Denver, may lie in its relative affordability,” they said in their analysis. “The median home list price was $306,500 in July—significantly less than the median $455,050 price within Colorado Springs’ city limits, according to realtor.com data. It’s also much less expensive than Denver’s median $550,000 price tag.”

“But that increase in demand has driven prices in the ZIP code up nearly 15.9% from last July,” the analysis noted.

Several Pikes Peak-region zip codes have made the “hottest” list in the past few years.

Zip code 80916, which covers a portion of southeastern Colorado Springs, was ranked #10 on last year’s list.

In 2018, zip code 80922, which covers the Stetson Hills area, came in at #2. That same zip code was ranked #7 in 2017.

Here’s a look at this year’s Top 10 list, according to Realtor.com:

1. Colorado Springs, CO (80911)

Median list price in the ZIP code: $306,500

Median list price within the city limits: $455,050

2. Reynoldsburg, OH (43068)

Median list price in the ZIP code: $193,450

Median list price within the city limits: $193,450

3. Rochester, NY (14617)

Median list price in the ZIP code: $162,450

Median list price within the city limits: $158,950

4. Melrose, MA (02176)

Median list price in the ZIP code: $644,950

Median list price within the city limits: $644,950

5. South Portland, ME (04106)

Median list price in the ZIP code: $350,050

Median list price within the city limits: $350,050

6. Topeka, KS (66614)

Median list price in the ZIP code: $159,500

Median list price within the city limits: $132,500

7. Hudson, NH (03051)

Median list price in the ZIP code: $440,000

Median list price within the city limits: $440,000

8. Worcester, MA (01602)

Median list price in the ZIP code: $329,950

Median list price within the city limits: $315,050

9. Springfield, VA (22152)

Median list price in the ZIP code: $509,950

Median list price within the city limits: $549,950

10. Raleigh, NC (27604)

Median list price in the ZIP code: $287,950

Median list price within the city limits: $519,800