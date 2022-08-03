COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents are invited by the City of Colorado Springs to a free informational session on Tuesday, August 9 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The event “Renter Rights 1010 – Know Your Lease” is part of the City of Colorado Springs’ Community Development Renter Rights workshop series for 2022. The workshop is produced in collaboration with the Pikes Peak Library District, The Justice Center, and Colorado Housing Connects.

According to the event page, Colorado Legal Services attorney Clinton Albert will help residents understand the typical provisions of residential rental lease agreements, what to look for when signing a lease, and how to prevent or manage conflict effectively when it arises.

“No one wants to be surprised by something they agreed to, especially if your housing is at stake,” said Barb Van Hoy, Colorado Springs Community Development Division policy analyst. “This workshop will help ensure you understand the obligations of your lease, and what to do if something goes wrong. Creating awareness can reduce evictions, increase housing stability, and prevent housing discrimination.”

The event will be held at East Library, East Community room at 5550 N. Union Blvd. To attend virtually Register or get a link to join with this link: https://bit.ly/RegisterRenterRightsAug9-2022. Join by telephone by calling +1 (669) 900-6833 and enter Meeting ID: 811 6143 7098 Passcode: 311770.

The workshop details state that Colorado Legal Services is a nonprofit organization helping low-income individuals and seniors in Colorado. The workshop will offer general information for tenants and cannot provide specific legal advice. Low-income residents or senior citizens facing a housing issue can contact Colorado Legal Services at (719) 471-0380 for legal assistance.

Learn more about upcoming events at coloradosprings.gov/renters101.