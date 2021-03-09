Colorado Springs Airport receives new welcome sign

COLORADO SPRINGS — Designed to welcome visitors from all locations and welcome home Colorado Springs residents, a new illuminated sign was installed at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) exit Tuesday.

“We’re proud to share our city’s brand as Olympic City USA with every visitor who comes to town,” said Doug Price, President, and CEO of Visit COS. “The new signage helps bring awareness and showcase pride in our region’s incredible attractions and the thousands of athletes who train here annually.”

According to the airport, the sign results from a community effort by local businesses and contractors, including SANDIA Advertising, Nunn Construction, Sign Shop Illuminated, CSNA Architects, Rick Volpe Studio, and the Colorado Springs Airport. Private donors provided funding for the sign.

The project was managed by Bernard Sandoval, owner of SANDIA Advertising





“We’re so grateful that the community came together to make this unique welcome sign a reality,” said Janet Suthers. “The welcome sign, perched beneath a grand view of Pikes Peak, is a warm welcome to those who are visiting Colorado Springs for the first time and for those returning to their beloved hometown.”