Colorado Springs Airport offering 50% off long-term parking in June

A lone traveler heads to the terminal at Colorado Springs Airport on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo., during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Airport will offer long-term parking for half price in June, the airport announced Tuesday.

The deal brings the cost of parking down to $3.50 per day. It’s usually $7 per day.

The discount will be automatically applied when travelers pay for parking. No coupon is required.

For people who are parked in the lot before June 1 or after June 30, the 50% off credit will apply to the June dates the car is parked.

A free shuttle service is available from the long-term lot to the airport terminal.