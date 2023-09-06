(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) will soon start renovations to modernize a 29-year-old terminal and improve amenities for its passengers.

The “ElevateCOS” project will bring enhancements in sustainability, accessibility, updated infrastructure, and improved amenities, according to COS Airport.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Airport

COS said the money for the renovations will come from various sources, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Airport Improvement Grant funding, and others. However, it will not take money from taxpayer funds.

This transformation is not a solitary construction project but a collaborative journey with our partners on this project and the entire community to reimagine travel spaces and create an exceptional COS experience. Greg Phillips Director of Aviation for COS

The renovations are set to start on September 10 and will be completed in early 2024.