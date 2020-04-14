Colorado Springs Airport eligible for relief from CARES Act

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is slated to receive more than $24 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The $2 trillion aid package will provide nearly $10 billion to eligible U.S airports.

“These are unprecedented times for the aviation industry,” Colorado Springs Airport Director of Aviation Greg Phillips said. “This relief package will not only provide financial aid to families and businesses across the community that are impacted by COVID-19, but to COS and to airports across the country, with the goal of ensuring that we continue to operate safely and efficiently and that we are well prepared to support American travel again after the crisis ends.”

The funds will be used by airports to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus impacts, including assisting in the continuation of airport operations. The national funding for airports is based off a number of established criteria, including $7.4B for Commercial Airports and up to $2B for Primary Commercial Airports, of which COS is one. The funding is calculated based on each airport’s percentage of enplanements during calendar year 2018, debt service in fiscal year 2018, and the 2018 ratio of unrestricted reserves to debt service.

