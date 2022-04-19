COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, a federal judge struck down the Centers for Disease Control’s mask mandate for public transportation.

In response to the ruling, the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) released a statement saying, in part, “effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs.”

After a period of review, the Colorado Springs Airport announced late Monday night that, in accordance with TSA’s decision, it would no longer require masks for either employees or passengers.

Denver International Airport made the same announcement earlier in the day, however it recommended that travelers continue to carry masks with them, as requirements could vary by airline or destination.

The airlines that have lifted their masks so far are:



– Delta,

– United

– Southwest

– American Airlines

– Alaska

– Hawaiian

– JetBlue

More announcements are expected in the coming days.