Colorado Springs Airport announces additional flights, increase in parking prices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Travelers at the Colorado Springs Airport now have more options for flights to Phoenix, Dallas, Salt Lake City, and other cities, the airport announced Wednesday.

Airport spokesperson Aidan Ryan said airlines have made or will soon make the following changes to their schedules:

American Airlines is adding seasonal service to Phoenix . The service begins December 18 and is currently scheduled to run through April 6.

. The service begins December 18 and is currently scheduled to run through April 6. On June 6, American started offering service to Dallas six times daily throughout the summer.

six times daily throughout the summer. Starting June 8, Delta added a third daily flight to Salt Lake City , enabling same-day roundtrip travel.

, enabling same-day roundtrip travel. Frontier has extended its summer seasonal service to Atlanta, Minneapolis/St. Paul, San Antonio, and Washington D.C. through November 11.

has extended its summer seasonal service to through November 11. Starting the week of November 11, Frontier will offer service to Las Vegas and Phoenix 10 times a week. Flights are available daily, with two flights a day on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

and 10 times a week. Flights are available daily, with two flights a day on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Starting November 14, Frontier’s Orlando service will switch from a redeye flight to a three-times-weekly daytime flight. Flights will be on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

service will switch from a redeye flight to a three-times-weekly daytime flight. Flights will be on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. On October 27, United will add a third daily flight to Los Angeles.

The airport also announced Wednesday that parking prices will increase by $1 starting September 1. Long-term parking will be $7 per day, and short-term parking will be $9 per day.

Ryan said the current parking rates were set in 1998, and haven’t changed since then.