COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Airport is once again offering 50 percent off long-term parking for holiday travelers.

The promotion is available from November 15 through December 31.

To get the deal, enter your email address at coloradosprings.gov/flycos/page/parking-coupon. You’ll receive a coupon to print or display on your phone. Starting November 15, the coupon can be redeemed at the parking toll booth when leaving the airport.