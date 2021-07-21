Colorado Springs Air Force bases to be renamed for Space Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Peterson and Schriever Air Force bases and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will be renamed to reflect their role in the U.S. Space Force, the garrison announced Wednesday.

The installations will become Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station.

A renaming ceremony is set for 11:30 a.m. Monday at Peterson. The new names will take effect after that ceremony.

U.S. Space Force Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, chief of space operations, will preside over the ceremony, along with U.S. Space Force Col. Zachary Shay Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander.

The renaming is part of an initiative by the Department of the Air Force to establish a unique identity and culture within the U.S. Space Force, the nation’s newest military branch.

Peterson is home to Space Operations Command and Space Deltas 2, 3 and 7; Schriever hosts Joint Task Force-Space Defense and Space Deltas 6, 8 and 9; and Cheyenne Mountain is host to numerous sensitive space-related missions.