(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs has adopted the Children’s Bill of Rights in Sports, an initiative to ensure opportunities and participation of all children to play sports.

Mayor John Suthers announced his endorsement of the program on Wednesday, May 17 at an event focused on building healthy children and communities through sports.

The Aspen Institute’s Sports & Society Program developed the Bill of Rights in Sports through its Project Play initiative. It has been adopted by more than 130 international and national organizations, including UNICEF USA, sports associations, sports businesses, and non-government officials.

The City will incorporate the initiative through training sessions with its volunteer coaches and staff and marketing materials.

The Bill of Rights in Sports includes eight rights for kids:

To play sports.

To safe and healthy environments.

To qualified program leaders.

To developmentally appropriate play.

To share in the planning and delivery of their activities.

To an equal opportunity for personal growth.

To be treated with dignity.

To enjoy themselves.

“Sports are a part of the fabric of our community and thanks to the free sports program championed by Olympic City USA, youth sports are now available to more families than ever before,” said Mayor Suthers. “We recognize the positive and life-long impact youth sports can have on kids, and we are proud to endorse the Children’s Bill of Rights in Sports and host the Project Play Summit here in Colorado Springs.”