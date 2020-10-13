COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four of the five best places to live in the U.S. are in Colorado, according to the latest rankings from U.S. News and World Report.

The rankings, which came out Tuesday, rate the 150 most populous metro areas in the United States. Cities are ranked based on criteria including the job market, housing affordability, quality of life, desirability, and net migration.

According to this year’s list, the top 10 cities are:

Boulder Denver Austin, Texas Colorado Springs Fort Collins Charlotte, North Carolina Des Moines, Iowa Fayetteville, Arkansas Portland, Oregon San Francisco

“Colorado Springs attracts students, professionals and military personnel to the area with a cache of military bases and nationally ranked colleges,” U.S. News said in their write-up. “Plus, construction in Colorado Springs is booming, with new residences popping up alongside quality schools, parks and cultural attractions.”

Colorado Springs moves down a spot from 2019, when the city was ranked #3. Denver is holding steady at #2. Boulder and Fort Collins weren’t in the Top 10 last year.