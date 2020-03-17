Colorado schools cancel state assessments, including CMAS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Education is cancelling the administration of end-of-year assessments, including the Colorado Measures of Academic Success, or CMAS.

Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said students and educators need to feel a sense of stability and normalcy before state tests can be administered, and right now, that can’t happen.

The cancellation also means the department will pause its school and district state accountability system.

“I’m a big fan of accountability and transparency in public education, but we will simply have to forgo incredibly useful data on student achievement for a year to help contain the virus,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “Right now, students, families, and educators need to be focused on doing everything they can to keep families safe and stable. It is clear that COVID-19 will put extraordinary stress on our education system for the coming weeks and months. In order to ensure our schools and educators are able to spend as much time as possible on online instruction in a difficult situation, I support the decision to pause assessments and school accountability for this year only.”

The department is working with the College Board to figure out solutions for the administration of the PSAT and SAT tests, which can be factors in scholarships and college entrance.

At this point, most Colorado K-12 schools are scheduled to resume normal classes on March 30. However, there’s no word yet on whether this start date will be delayed.

