Colorado Renaissance Festival returns for 44th year

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KDVR) — After the pandemic canceled last year’s festivities, the Colorado Renaissance Festival opens Saturday for its 44th year.

The Colorado Renaissance Festival runs for eight consecutive weekends starting July 2-3 and ending Aug. 21-22.

“As you wander down the village streets and pathways of the Colorado Renaissance Festival, ready thyself to revel with master revelers, watch artisans create original works of their ancient craft and be taken in by the tantalizing aromas of roast turkey legges, steak on a stake, fresh baked goods and much more,” the festival invites.

The Colorado Renaissance Festival includes the following themed weekends:

July 3-4: Children’s Weekend

July 10-11: Magical Fantasy Weekend

July 17-18: Royal Ale and Art Festival / Military Appreciation Weekend

July 24-25: Celtic Festival

July 21-Aug. 1: Wine Revelry

Aug. 7-8: Love and Romance

Aug. 14-15: Pirate Invasion

Aug. 21-22: Fare Thee Well and Time Travelers Weekend

Opening weekend will allow free entry for children under age 12. There will be a children’s costume contest and petting zoo.

Tickets to the Colorado Renaissance Festival are $25 online for adults and $11 online for children ages 5-12. In-person tickets are $27 for adults and $12 for children ages 5-12.

Children younger than 5 are admitted for free.