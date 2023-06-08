(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.) — The 2023 season at the Colorado Renaissance Festival is just over a week away.

The popular festival is held on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer, and will see eight festive weekends until it closes on Aug. 6. The festival features live jousting shows, music, vendors, food, beverages, and plenty of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

The Renaissance Festival hosts themed weekends, and strongly encourages visitors to dress and celebrate accordingly. Opening weekend, June 17 and 18, is Magical Fantasy Weekend, so don your best mermaid, fairy, or unicorn garb and head up I-25 to the festival grounds off Upper Lake Gulch Road in Douglas County.



The 41st annual Colorado Renaissance Festival held in Larkspur. (KWGN-TV)

Click here for a list of themed weekends over the summer, including pirates, time travelers, Celtic and more.

You can grab discounted single-day tickets to the festival online, $26.50 for adults and $11 for kids age 5 – 12. Children under 5 get in free.

You can also grab discounted tickets at the customer service desk at local King Soopers locations, $25 for adults and $11 for kids.

Tickets at the door are $28 for adults and $12 for kids.