Colorado Renaissance Festival announces 2021 dates

LARKSPUR, Colo. — The Colorado Renaissance Festival will return this year after being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

This year’s festival is July 3 to August 22. As usual, it will only be open on the weekends.

“After working closely with the city of Larkspur and monitoring the continually changing situation carefully, we are confident that we can provide the laughter, joy, and merriment that our lovely village has long been known for,” organizers said in a Facebook post. “We look forward to seeing everyone from far and wide for the 2021 season.”

Information about ticket sales and theme weekends will be announced in the coming weeks.

It’s not yet clear what pandemic precautions will still be in place by summer. However, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that he expects there will be “no concerns” about the coronavirus by mid-July.

“There are really no concerns from that front,” Polis said in a press conference about the July 13 All-Star Game in Denver. “Everybody will have been able to be vaccinated by then.”