The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department is teaming up with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) to celebrate Get Outdoors Day.

This Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting everyone to Memorial Park for a day full of biking, hiking, climbing, paddleboarding, kayaking, fishing, slacklining, shooting, and much more!

Get down to Get Outdoors Day, a free festival Colorado Parks and Wildlife has hosted each year in Colorado Springs since 2015. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park/Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs.

Get Outdoors Day features a variety of outdoor businesses and nonprofit agencies ready to introduce you to activities that you can try at Memorial Park/Prospect Lake.

The annual event is back for 2022 after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

