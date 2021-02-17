Colorado Gov. Polis to give 2021 State of the State address

Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference to update the state’s efforts in vaccinating residents against the coronavirus Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Colorado’s Legislature has reconvened its 2021 session after a month-long break due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The Democrat-led body has an ambitious agenda: Short and long-term economic recovery, restoring drastic cuts to K-12 and higher education, investing in transportation infrastructure jobs, and curbing health care costs by possibly pursuing a state-run public option for insurance.

Gov. Jared Polis is set to present his annual state of the state address on Wednesday. The Democrat has proposed a $1 billion-plus economic stimulus plan to create jobs. The state’s unemployment rate was 8.4% in January, with the restaurant and hospitality sectors particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

The address is set to begin at 11 a.m. from the capitol House chamber. Watch live on this page.