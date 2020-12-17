Colorado Goodwill receives $15 million donation from MacKenzie Scott

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Goodwill of Colorado is one of the hundreds of organizations to receive a substantial donation from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott, the nonprofit said Thursday.

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $15 million to Goodwill of Colorado.

Goodwill of Colorado said the donation is the largest single cash gift it has received in its 102-year history, “and serves as a strong endorsement of Goodwill’s successful and ever-expanding mission: helping change lives through the power of work.”

On Wednesday, Scott said she has given away $4.1 billion to 384 organizations across the country in the past four months, as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.

Scott asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic.

She said the team used a data-driven approach, identifying organizations with strong leadership and results, specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and poverty rates, “and low access to philanthropic capital.”

Scott donated to organizations including food banks, emergency relief funds “and support services for those most vulnerable.” Other organizations address “long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by the crisis,” such as debt relief, employment training, credit, and financial services for under-resourced communities, and education for historically marginalized and underserved people.

Goodwill of Colorado said the donation “will significantly advance the nonprofit’s mission to help more Coloradans in need.”

Goodwill of Colorado includes Discover Goodwill of Southern & Western Colorado, and Goodwill Industries of Denver. They provide career development resources to more than 141,000 Coloradans with disadvantages each year, according to the nonprofit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.