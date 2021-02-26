Colorado Girl Scout cookie sales extended through March 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Girl Scouts of Colorado is joining several other councils across the nation in extending its cookie sales through March 21.

“Due to the challenges of running a business during a pandemic, Girl Scout councils around the nation are extending their cookie programs, and GSCO wanted to give our girls the same opportunity to take more time to meet and exceed their goals,” the council said in a press release. “This added time will also give Girl Scouts who may have gotten a slower start or did not start their season in January a chance to reach their goals.”

Cookie sales began January 31 and were originally set to end March 7.

“We decided we should make a change too and allow Girl Scouts and troops more time to deliver that comforting taste of ‘normal’ to their customers this year,” the press release said. “Support a Girl Scout or troop near you while they learn about entrepreneurship and make a difference with every box.”