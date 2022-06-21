COLORADO SPRINGS — Gas prices in Colorado used to be among the cheapest in the country, but that story has changed over the last month.

According to AAA, the statewide average for gas sits at $4.92/gallon, which is up $0.04 from a week ago.

In the past month, Colorado’s price per gallon has risen $0.78, which is the biggest price jump among all US states.

At one point, Colorado had the nation’s fifth cheapest per gallon price – now the state rank is 26.

Here are the lowest gas prices available in Colorado Springs (as of Tuesday at 5:30 a.m.), per customer reports made to GasBuddy:

4.74 – Sam’s Club (1850 E Woodmen Rd)

2. $4.74 – Costco (5885 Barnes Rd)

3. $4.76 – Everyday (906 Peterson Rd)

4. $4.76 – Valero (4295 N Academy Blvd)

5. $4.78 – Sinclair (1901 N Academy Blvd)

6. $4.79 – Conoco (11399 US-24)

7. $4.79 – Springs Convenience (4325 S Carefree Cir)

8. $4.79 – Stop ‘N Save (10 Meadow Park Dr)

9. $4.79 – Conoco (8090 N Meridian Rd)

10. $4.79 – Diamond Shamrock (11769 US-24)