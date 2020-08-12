Colorado drought conditions could halt some last-minute boating plans

COLORADO — Governor Jared Polis activated Colorado’s drought plan last Thursday after it was revealed all of Colorado is experiencing abnormally dry to drought conditions.

When water levels are low, Colorado may start to see drought conditions affecting some recreational aspects at reservoirs across Colorado.

Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says, “When water gets drawn out it draws water downstream and those reservoirs then lower and a lot of times I can leave our boat ramps out of water, and when that happens all those facilities have to close to motorized boating.”

Throughout the pandemic, according to CPW, they’ve seen a huge increase in every form of recreation.

While no boat ramp or reservoir has closed in the Southeast region of Colorado, doing your research before heading out to go boating may be something to look into.

