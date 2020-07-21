Colorado DHS hiring for dozens of jobs statewide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Human Services is hiring dozens of people for various positions across the state.

A variety of positions are available at mental health institutes, regional centers, veterans homes, and youth services centers. The department is especially looking for CNAs, LPNs, RNs, dining services, social workers, HVAC, and custodians.

All of the job listings are available at governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado. Use the filter tool to select “Colorado Department of Human Services.”

CDHS facilities in southern Colorado include the Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, Pueblo Regional Center, Bruce McCandless Veterans Community Living Center at Florence​, Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center at Walsenburg, Pueblo Youth Services Center, Spring Creek Youth Services Center, and Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center.

