Colorado defense claims ‘anti-Mexican bias’ in shooting case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A defense attorney has asked a judge to bar references of a man’s immigration status at trial and any potential sentencing hearing calling it “anti-Mexican bias.”

The Gazette reports that Denver attorney Carrie Thompson says the detail could turn a jury against him, where in Colorado the jury could impose the death penalty.

Authorities say 22-year-old Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo was charged with murder in the 2017 shooting of two high school students.

Prosecutors say if Garcia-Bravo is convicted, the defense could open the door to discussing his citizenship if his abusive childhood in Mexico is brought up.

The defense cites worries over how anti-immigrant rhetoric might influence the case.

The trial is scheduled for January 6.

