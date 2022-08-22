COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado College (CC) is hosting events and activities leading up to the inauguration of Colorado College’s 14th president.

On August 29 at 8:45 a.m. President L. Song Richardson’s inauguration ceremony will take place. The event is not open to the public but will be live streamed and recorded. President Richardson is the first woman of color to serve as president at Colorado College. Prior to coming to CC, President Richardson served as the dean and chancellor’s professor of law at the University of California, Irvine School of Law.

CC is hosting Community Day on Sunday, August 28, a day of free events, including public skating at CC’s Ed Robson Arena, lectures from CC experts, and a highlight exhibition at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.

Visitors can partake in “speed seminars” from 10 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center. CC professors will host lectures on a variety of subjects, like the Ukraine War, the latest Supreme Court decisions, and Heredity and Diseases. A full list of subjects and speakers can be found here.

The Fine Arts Center’s Bemis School of Art will host Hands-on Art Day. Bemis instructors will help guide participants as they partake in art projects like drawing, painting, and sculpture, along with artist demonstrations and interactive, self-guided activities.

Fine Arts Center will also spotlight the “Chicanx Landscapes” exhibit. The exhibition explores landscapes of ecology, history, culture, and belonging from a Chicanx perspective, featuring new works presented by an interdisciplinary artist collaborative.

The El Pomar Sports Center from 11 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. will host athletic clinics taught by CC coaches and athletes for children ages five to 15. There will be clinics in Zumba, boxing, rugby, tennis, and more. The Ritt Kellogg Climbing Gym will be open for indoor rock climbing and you can pre-register here.

Free parking for all Community Day events is available in the Fine Arts Center parking lot and Ed Robson Arena parking garage.

A full list of events and times can be found on Colorado College’s website.