Colorado College to hold in-person commencements for classes of 2020 and 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado College will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for both the class of 2020 and the class of 2021 next month, the college announced Wednesday.

Commencement for the Class of 2021 will be May 23 at 9 a.m. The speaker will be former CC president and current National Geographic CEO Jill Tiefenthaler.

Commencement for the Class of 2020 will be May 30 at 9 a.m. The speaker will be Richard Lariviere, former president and CEO of the Field Museum in Chicago.

Both events will be held at the new Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs.

Nadia Guessous, assistant professor of feminist and gender studies, will give the Baccalaureate address for the Class of 2021. Michael Sawyer, assistant professor of race, ethnicity and migration studies, will give the address for the Class of 2020. The Baccalaureate address for both class years will be delivered virtually.

The college said they are planning the ceremonies in accordance with state and county COVID-19 guidelines.