Colorado College receives $33.5 million donation, largest ever from individual donor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An anonymous donor made a $33.5 million estate commitment to Colorado College–the largest gift from an individual donor in the college’s 147-year history.

Colorado College said the donor designated the gift to support future needs of the school, and to provide funding for the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.

The anonymous donor told the school they made the gift because they want other members of the Colorado College community to participate with gifts of their own. The donor said their first gift to the college was $25, and the amount of the gift is much less important than the act of giving.