Colorado College expands Colorado Pledge for low-income families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado College is expanding its Colorado Pledge to include families in the state with gross incomes up to $250,000. The Program had originally included families whose gross incomes totaled below $200,000.

Colorado College launched its Colorado Pledge program in 2019 to support families who were experiencing financial concerns for higher education. The financial aid plan supports both low and middle-income families whose children attend the state’s public university.

L. Song Richardson, president of the university, said that he hopes the removal of financial barriers will transform young adults’ lives.

“By increasing access to the excellent academic and co-curricular experiences offered at CC, we will attract the brightest and most talented students in Colorado – and our classrooms and campus will benefit as well,” Richardson said.

Details of the Colorado Pledge are as follows:

For students from Colorado families with an adjusted gross income of less than $60,000, there will be no parental contribution for tuition, room, and board at CC.

For students from Colorado families with an adjusted gross income between $60,000 and $125,000, there will be no parental contribution for tuition at CC; they will only pay for room and board.

For students from Colorado families with an adjusted gross income between $125,000 and $250,000, the parental contribution for a Colorado College education will be the same or less than the cost of attendance at the flagship state university in Colorado

Colorado College has received over $7.3 million in outright gifts, pledges and estate commitments for the Pledge, and already the university is planning to receive $20 million in fundraising over the next year.

To learn more about the Colorado Pledge program and Colorado College, please visit their website.