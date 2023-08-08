(COLORADO CITY, Colo.) — A Colorado City rest area, which is also home to a Bustang Outrider stop, will temporarily close for repairs for two weeks, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

In a press release, CDOT said the Colorado City Rest Area at the I-25 and CO-165 interchange will be closed for repairs starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 and reopening on Wednesday, Aug. 23 by 5 p.m.

CDOT said the closure is necessary because the water will be shut off for plumbing repairs. The sidewalks, courtyard, and landscaping will also be upgraded during the closure.

The Colorado City Rest Area is also a stop on the Bustang Outrider route between Trinidad and Pueblo. Buses will skip this stop during the closure, and will travel instead nonstop between Walsenburg and Pueblo.

For southbound travelers, CDOT said the El Moro Rest Area is open and provides an alternative. It is located just north of Trinidad, at Exit 17.