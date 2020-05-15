Colorado City experiencing extremely low water storage levels

COLORADO CITY, Colo. — The Colorado City Metro District is currently experiencing extremely low water storage levels due to a mechanical failure at the water treatment plant.

During this time customers may experience low pressure or no water.

Crews are onsite, making efforts to restore the plants to normal production. Crews are also working to restore any service disruption to customers.

The city is currently asking consumers to limit household use and no outdoor watering. The standpipe customers will be limited to 500 gallons per day and the hours for the standpipe will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Those hours of operation for the standpipe are subject to change if supply is depleted.

At this time, the city doesn’t have a definitive time frame for services being restored to normal status.