Colorado changes requirements for SAT and ACT tests



DENVER (KDVR) — A bill signed by Gov. Jared Polis has ended the state requirement for public higher education admissions to consider national assessment scores such as the SAT and ACT.

All of Colorado’s public universities and colleges backed the move.

The tests can be expensive and give students from wealthier families an advantage. Dropping the requirement will make the admissions more equitable.

“Reducing barriers to the college admissions process creates more equity and helps us fulfill our responsibility as the state’s flagship public research university to educate all Colorado students regardless of financial means and backgrounds,” CU-Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano said.

Students can still take the standardized tests and submit their scores with their applications if they choose.