Colorado business surprised and relieved as governor calls for return to Level Orange

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A late-night tweet from Gov. Jared Polis announced he’s asking the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to move the counties in Level Red restrictions on the department’s dial to Orange come Monday.

The governor said COVID-19 trends following Thanksgiving gave him the confidence to roll back red level restrictions.

The rollback comes as businesses continue to struggle with red restrictions.

Cracking a cold one is a lot colder at Battle Mountain Brewing Company these days.

Blake Beckstrom, the taproom and operations manager, says it’s been a tough December without indoor dining.

“It’s vital to have indoor seating,” he said. “It’s great to have that option for outdoor seating, an option that we didn’t have the first time we were shut down. Once the sun goes down and even when the sun’s up, it’s cold. We have a few troopers that want to sit out there, but it’s tough.”

The new brewery on South Tejon Street opened on March 1, just weeks before COVID-19 was first detected in Colorado and pandemic restrictions forced it to close.

“The truth is that dining indoors, it’s more who you go with on whether it’s safe,” Polis said in an interview with FOX21 Thursday.

Polis said as long as people go out with members of their same household, it makes dining more safe indoors.

The governor’s request comes just a day after Colorado discovered that the new variant of the virus was found in our state.

Polis said in the United Kingdom, the variant crowded out other COVID-19 variants, but it took months for that to happen.

“Right now, it is a small minority of cases that have this variant that may be more contagious here in our state. But I would point out the virus is very contagious–all strains of it are very contagious,” said Polis.

Kind of like a reward for good behavior, the governor said with no Thanksgiving spike, he’s hopeful Coloradans have played it smart through the holidays.

“We get through these three, it’s the home stretch,” Polis said. “People are being vaccinated every day. About 1.6% of our state has been vaccinated. That alone is not enough to make a difference, but it’s rapidly increasing. We are one of the top five states for vaccinations.”

The governor said of the states that shut down, Colorado’s was one of the shortest, but that didn’t make the last month easy for Battle Mountain.

They spent hundreds of dollars to create a viable patio in the cold, and as they put a lid on 2020, it’s opening a whole can of possibilities.

“The support that the community has shown really gives us a lot of hope for the future,” Beckstrom said. “Once we get through this, I mean, I feel like we can do anything.”