Colorado blood banks facing shortages amid coronavirus outbreak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado blood banks are facing severe shortages due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Blood shortages can impact patients who need surgery, as well as victims of car accidents and other emergencies.

Blood banks have put additional procedures in place to ensure the safety of donors and staff during the pandemic. Donating blood is allowed under Colorado’s stay-at-home order.

>> Donation FAQs from the American Red Cross

Children’s Hospital Colorado has a blood donor center at its Aurora location. To be screened over the phone and schedule an appointment, call 720-777-5398.

Vitalant has eight locations across Colorado, including one at 3670 Austin Bluffs Parkway in Colorado Springs. Tap here to schedule a donation.

St. Mary’s Regional Blood Center in Grand Junction supplies 19 hospitals on the Western Slope. Visit their website for more information.