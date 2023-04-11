(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Rush Bowls, founded in 2004 in Boulder, is set to open its first location in Colorado Springs.

The store will be located at 11010 Cross Peak View near Interquest and Voyager Parkways.

The Colorado Springs location is the seventh Colorado location for the company.

Rush Bowls said it is a fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl. The store features blended fruit/veggie bowls and smoothies, along with grab-and-go protein bites and specialty products for pups.

“We’re grateful to be joining the Rush Bowls team and play a part in the expansion across Colorado,” said Randy and Charity Stauffacher, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Colorado Springs. “From college students and families to our local active military members, we’re excited to share the amazing Rush Bowls brand with our community.”

Rush Bowls said it uses fresh ingredients and real fruit bases for its menu, and surcharge-free substitutions to fit any dietary restrictions or preferences.

An opening date has not yet been released, but according to a press release, the Colorado Springs location is “opening soon,” and will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

