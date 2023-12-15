(PEYTON, Colo.) — The National Mill Dog Rescue (NMDR), a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs announced that a recent rescue pushed them over a total of 20,000 dogs rescued.

NMDR started in 2007 working to rescue dogs from commercial breeding facilities. During a recent trip, NMDR rescued about 175 dogs from Midwest commercial breeding facilities. Three rescue teams will return to Peyton, CO with about 50 dogs of a variety of breeds.

One of the dogs rescued a Schnauzer named Bella will be the 20,000th dog rescued by NMDR.

Theresa Strader, founder and executive director of NMDR, says, “It has been such an incredible 16 years. I could never have imagined how many lives we would touch… I am grateful beyond words to so many people who have helped make this happen.”