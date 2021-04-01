Coloradans making calls in 719 area code must dial all 10 digits starting in April

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Coloradans calling other local numbers in the 719 and 970 area codes will soon be required to dial all 10 digits to make the call.

The change comes after the FCC approved a new three-digit abbreviated dialing code. Starting in July 2022, people nationwide will be able to dial 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

In order for 988 to work, customers in many area codes across the country with seven-digit local dialing, including 719 and 970 in Colorado, must be transitioned to 10-digit local dialing.

Right now, both 719 and 970 offer seven-digit local dialing, which means it’s not always necessary to include the area code when making a local call.

Beginning April 24, Colorado customers with numbers in the 719 and 970 area codes should start dialing 10-digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls.

During this period, if you forget and dial just seven digits, your call will still be completed. However. beginning October 24, customers in the 719 and 970 area codes must dial 10 digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed.

Important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices, alarm systems, and security systems, must also be programmed to use 10-digit dialing.

Many systems operate on 10-digit dialing by default, but some older equipment may still use seven digits. The Department of Regulatory Agencies recommends contacting the equipment provider if you are not sure whether your equipment needs to be reprogrammed to accommodate the change.

Some other examples of services that may need to be reprogrammed are:

life safety systems or medical monitoring devices

private branch exchanges (PBXs)

fax machines

Internet dial-up numbers

fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates

speed dialers

mobile or other wireless phone contact lists

call forwarding settings

voicemail services and other similar functions

Here’s what won’t change: