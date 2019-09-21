Collision center donates new car to Gold Star Wife

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Gold Star Wife received a special surprise Friday.

Tracy Ruoff was given a brand new car from some soldiers at Fort Carson, where her late husband was stationed.

Ruoff’s husband, Staff Sgt. Michael Ruoff, was killed overseas in 2007, during the Iraq war. He was in the Army for 18 years.

“To have a reliable piece of transportation means that I’m going to be able to get my kids to and from therapy,” Ruoff said. “I have two kids that have high-functioning autism.”

The gift was made possible by Caliber Collision, which helps soldiers transition out of the military by teaching them skills, like auto repair. With industry partners, for the past six years, they have donated nearly 350 vehicles to military service members, veterans, and others in need of reliable transportation.