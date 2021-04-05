Cog Railway tickets on sale now for May reopening

Photo courtesy The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway shows the train in action before it closed for renovations in 2017.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Tickets are on sale now for the Pikes Peak Cog Railway, which is reopening in May after undergoing a years-long restoration project.

The historic railway, which is the highest railroad in the U.S., takes visitors on a nine-mile journey to the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak. It has been closed for renovations since 2017.

The new Pikes Peak summit visitor center, which has been under construction since June 2018, is also set to open in early summer. The city has not yet announced an exact opening date. The old summit house closed permanently on January 4.

Tickets for the cog railway are now available for tours starting May 27.

Tickets purchased in advance are $58.00 for adults and $48.00 for children 12 and under. For an extra $10 per person, guests can upgrade to the reserved seating option and select specific seats on the train.

Tickets purchased at the depot are $59.50 for adults and $49.50 for children 12 and under. Seats will be assigned by the cog railway.

For preferred dates, times and reserved seating, advance online ticket purchases are strongly recommended.

The railway said fall and winter schedules and seasonal holiday experiences will be announced soon.

