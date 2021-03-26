Cog Railway locomotive, cars arrive at Manitou Springs depot

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Cog Railway is one step closer to reopening this spring. A new locomotive and passenger cars arrived at the depot in Manitou Springs Friday afternoon.
Two more locomotives will be arriving in the next two months, according to the railway. Trains will begin running in May.
The railway, which dates back to 1891, has been closed since 2017. It’s currently undergoing a $100 million renovation of its tracks, cogs, railcars, and depot.
