Cog Railway gets new state-of-the-art snowplow

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — As the Pikes Peak Cog Railway continues to get cars ready for use, they’re also enjoying a new state-of-the-art snowplow to help keep the tracks clear.

The plow was made in the small town of Eggiwil, Switzerland by a company called Zaugg. The plow has two independent cutting wheels that can extend 12 feet wide and 12 to 14 feet tall, helping them cut through most of the snowdrifts they see on Pikes Peak.

Each cutter has its own blower, which can spray snow in any direction, allowing them to move snow downhill while traveling up or down the mountain.

“This piece of equipment is going to be one of the big keys to our operation,” Cog Railway Assistant General Manager Ted Johnston said. “Obviously right now, with the snowfall that we’ve had on Pikes Peak, it’s going to basically be thrown into the fire and get a good opportunity to really show us what it can do.”

The snowplow also has plows on the front and back, which allow it to plow on top and between the rails.