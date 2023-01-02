(FOUNTAIN, Colo) — The Chick-fil-A in Fountain is hosting a coat drive throughout the month of January to benefit the Connections4life Center.

Gently used or new coats will be accepted to help those in need through the Connections4life Center in Fountain. Each person who donates a coat gets a free chicken sandwich.

The coat drive will go all month long and has already begun. Chick-fil-A Fountain has set up a Facebook event to get people interested.

Connections4Life Center is a faith-based organization that seeks “To bring hope, healing, and positive change to those in need by meeting basic physical needs, offering life skills training, crisis support, and providing emotional healing through counseling and prayer” according to its website.

For those who would like to donate, Chick-fil-A Fountain is located at 7925 Mesa Road in Fountain.