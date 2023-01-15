(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In the heart of Colorado Springs, you’ll find one traditional bike rider who switched gears and added a third wheel.

“If you got a bicycle, Colorado’s a good place to be,” BJ Ondo said.

67-year-old BJ Ondo racks up 60 to 100 miles a week all from his recumbent tricycle.

“Trikes can do dirt, but they prefer pavement, that’s their thing and they love the concrete trails because they’re just smooth as glass and you got to love them,” BJ explained.

As others walk, BJ’s been anywhere from Cañon City to Castle Rock.

“Trying to get in what they call a metric century which is 62.1 miles,” BJ said.

Not every day is a record ride and for BJ, the only thing better than three wheels is six.

“Hello, this is BJ and Jo Ondo from Out and About on the Recumbents,” the pair said on their Youtube channel, Out and About on the Recumbents.

BJ and Jo met in 1967 at Watson Junior High in Widefield. They dated on and off until graduation, even married different people, but as life went on their paths crossed again.

“We were afraid it would affect the friendship, then we decided we’ll give it a try,” Jo Ondo explained. “Well here it is 43 years later and we’re still together.”

They are inseparable on their trikes and it’s not just a hobby.

“We do what we do because of our current financial situation,” BJ explained.

After some financial difficulties starting in 2018, the retired couple’s sole method of transportation is their recumbent tricycles.

“To be honest with you, that is one part of our riding that we do miss and that’s being able to throw the trikes in the back of a truck or van and head down to the Cherry Creek Trail in Denver, or our favorite trail in Colorado is the Mineral Belt Trail in Leadville, it is stunning,” BJ said.

The two say the hardest part of their lifestyle is the inconvenience, but they are just enjoying the ride of life, even the bumps.

“I can’t imagine life without her; in 2019 she had a major heart attack and I thought for sure I was going to lose her,” BJ explained. “I had almost 15-year-old CPR and praise the Lord it worked.”

Jo’s now stronger than ever and the couples taking the time to stop and smell the roses.

“If you look in the dictionary under the word slow, you’ll see our picture,” BJ said. “Get outside and enjoy it.”

To follow the Ondo’s journey you can visit their page.