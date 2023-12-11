(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For the fifth year in a row, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s (CMZoo) Electric Safari has ranked third in the nation in USA TODAY’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

The zoo announced the ranking on Friday, Dec. 11, after once again being nominated in November. CMZoo said this is the eighth year running that Electric Safari has ranked in the top 10.

The top ten Best Zoo Lights finalists are, in order of rankings:

PNC Festival of Lights at Cincinnati Zoo Lights Before Christmas at Toledo Zoo Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Holiday Nights at Zoo Montana U.S. Bank Wild Lights at Saint Louis Zoo Christmas at the Zoo at Indianapolis Zoo OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS Presented by OG&E Zoo Lights at San Antonio Zoo Powered by CPS Energy Wild Lights at Detroit Zoo WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

CMZoo’s 33rd annual month-long celebration of the season continues through Mon., Jan. 1, (except Christmas Eve, Sun., Dec. 24), featuring 50 acres of twinkling lights, 90 artisan-made light sculptures and breathtaking nighttime city views. The Zoo’s holiday collection of larger-than-life illuminated animal inflatables returns for its third year and – special for 2023 – the Zoo is adding holiday lights to the sky!

At 7:30 p.m. every night of Electric Safari (weather permitting), guests can see a drone light show from nearly anywhere in the zoo. The holiday-safari themed show will last around 15 minutes. Get prime viewing spots (first come, first served!) from the elephant boardwalk, Lodge at Moose Lake or Giraffe Plaza.

Guests can save $5 per ticket by visiting on a non-peak night! See the 2023 Electric Safari pricing calendar, get tickets and learn more at cmzoo.org/electric.

Advance timed tickets are required for both members and non-members. Zoo member tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance.