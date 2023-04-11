(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) will host its 15th Annual ‘Run to the Shrine’ on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event raises money to help feed and care for the Zoo’s animals.

Run to the Shrine is an annual event offering a four-mile round trip from the Zoo to the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun and then back down to the Zoo.

The course features nearly 1,000 feet of elevation gain and is good practice for competitive runners gearing up for summer races and a fun challenge for weekend warriors and families.

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The event requires advance registration and has limited capacity. Spectator tickets must also be purchased in advance.

There will be no registrations or ticket sales available at the front gate.

There are military discounts available. For active-duty, veterans, and retired military personnel, discounts can be found here.

Registration includes; Zoo admission for the evening, a commemorative T-shirt, and access to a post-event celebration at the Lodge at Moose Lake.

Runners and walkers are welcome, and jogging strollers equipped with automatic hand brakes and tethers are allowed on the course.