(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) shared the hours for the zoo during the holidays and is letting interested visitors know about early closures.

CMZoo said beginning on Thursday, Dec. 21 and during the rest of December there will be different hours. The Sky Ride and Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun will also close early on those days, depending on the day Electric Safari will be opened or closed:

Thursday, Dec. 21 to Saturday, Dec. 23:

CMZoo’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Last timed tickets are at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24:

CMZoo’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Last timed tickets are at 1 p.m.

Sky Ride if open, closes at 2 p.m.

The Shrine closes at 2 p.m., with the last car up at 1 p.m.

Electric Safari is closed

Monday, Dec. 25:

CMZoo’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Last timed tickets are at 1 p.m.

Sky Ride, if open closes at 2 p.m.

The Shrine is closed

Electric Safari is open

Tuesday, Dec. 26 to Saturday, Dec. 30

CMZoo’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Last timed tickets are at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31:

CMZoo’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Last timed tickets are at 1 p.m.

Sky Ride, if open, will have the last ride at 1:30 p.m.

The Shrine closes at 1:30 p.m., and the last car goes up at 12:30 p.m.

Electric Safari is open

Monday, Jan. 1: