CMZoo mourns passing of 43-year-old gorilla, Juju

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is remembering its Western lowland gorilla, Juju, after she passed away on Thursday, Dec. 21.

After a significant decline due to kidney disease and other age-related ailments, CMZoo said Juju’s care team made the decision to euthanize her on Thursday.

According to CMZoo, Juju underwent an immobilization and treatment to address a downturn in her health a month ago. At that time, care teams unfortunately discovered late-stage kidney disease, though they held onto hope that she could live a comfortable life for longer than this, CMZoo said. However, additional care under anesthesia wasn’t an option due to the associated risks, and Juju’s team decided her best care option was to give her a peaceful passing without pain.

Juju came to CMZoo at the age of 2, in September 1982. She was one of the Zoo’s longest residents, and many Zoo members, staff, and guests made connections with her, thanks to her confident role in the gorilla troop.

“She was such a leader in the group, and she made it clear to her keeper team that she was the one in charge, too,” said Amy Tuchman, senior animal keeper. “I remember once scattering food from the roof into the gorilla yard with a colleague who didn’t know her preferences as well. She was sitting on the hill with her hand out, catching food from us when he threw her a carrot – not her favorite. She threw it right back at him with such intention.”

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

CMZoo said Juju had a big presence, including her volume. The Zoo said she was extremely vocal, often grumbling loudly – a sign of a satisfied gorilla – when she got a favorite piece of produce. She was also gentle and playful with her gorilla bestie, Roxie, a 47-year-old female.

“She had the most incredible relationship with Roxie of any two gorillas I’ve ever seen or heard about,” said Carrie Supino, animal keeper in Primate World. “Occasionally, we’d get the rare benefit of catching them in the middle of tickle fights where they’d wrestle with each other and make happy play faces, which for two ‘old ladies’ was always such a heartwarming thing to see.”

The median life expectancy of a female Western lowland gorilla in human care is 39 years, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Primate World was closed on Thursday to allow staff and the remaining gorilla troop of four to process her passing. Because gorillas are tightly bonded social animals, caregivers plan to give the gorillas–Goma, Kwisha, Asha and Roxie–the opportunity to view Juju after her passing.

The Zoo said the animal care team will closely monitor the troop’s individual behaviors and social dynamic, and will make adjustments to care plans, if needed.

“Juju was a special gorilla,” said Jon Wild, lead animal keeper in Primate World. “Her strength and leadership within the troop, her ability to delight guests by wearing a blanket or scarf while carrying a boot and the relationships she developed with her troop and caregivers are just a few examples of her remarkable impact on those around her. She has helped me, and many others, be a better animal keeper and a better person. Thank you, Juju, for allowing me into your world.”