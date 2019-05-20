CMoore of Colorado: Helen Hunt Falls in Colorado Springs

CMoore of Colorado highlights a hidden gem or a place we see or hear of all the time that has a little-known secret.

This week is highlighting Helen Hunt Falls in North Cheyenne Canyon in Colorado Springs.

The falls are named in honor of Helen Maria Hunt Jackson, a United States poet and writer who became an activist for better treatment of Native Americans.

In 1881 the Bruin Inn was built at the base of Helen Hunt Falls. An outbuilding of the Bruin Inn was turned into a visitor center and curio shop. It survived a fire that destroyed the Bruin Inn. Over the years it was deteriorating, so in 2012 the old building was torn down and a new one was built, according to the city of Colorado Springs.

Hit the trail!

If you have an idea of a place that should be highlighted, email cmoore@kxrm.com and put “CMoore of Colorado” in the subject line.