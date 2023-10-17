(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Club Q has announced a public remembrance ceremony for the victims of the Club Q shooting on Sunday, Nov. 19 outside the club.

In the late evening hours of Nov. 19, 2022, there was a shooting at Club Q where five people were killed, later identified as Ashley Paugh (She/Her), Raymond Green Vance (He/Him), Kelly Loving (She/Her), Daniel Aston (He/Him), and Derrick Rump (He/Him).

Photos courtesy of the victim’s families

Club Q posted on its Facebook page that on Nov. 19, 2023, it would hold a ceremony outside of the club at Noon. The club expects Jeff and Sabrina Aston, the parents of Daniel Aston, and has invited Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

The club anticipates a chilly afternoon, but there will be hot beverages available. There will also be a tent for coverage and a limited number of seats available. Club Q said it would release more information over the coming weeks as the event programming is finalized.