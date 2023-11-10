(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Multiple closures are in effect on Highway 115 and Lake Avenue due to a crash, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSFD posted about the crash just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, with accompanying photos showing at least two trucks involved in the crash.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said eastbound Lake Avenue is closed, and southbound Hwy 115/Nevada Avenue is also closed at the interchange, according to CSPD. Travelers in the area are encouraged to use alternate routes.