Closures due to COVID-19 in southern Colorado

In an effort to reduce face to face interactions due to the increasing spread of COVID-19 many businesses, government offices and museums are shutting their doors.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is suspending ALL in-office appointments until further notice which includes new permits, OCRs, P-Permits/Nationals and Fingerprint Name changes. Dispatch is doing a COVID-19 screening on all medical and Priority Law enforcement calls. Deputies should be doing screening by phone for priority 3 and 4 calls. Jail “in-person” visitation programs will shut down except for preapproved professionals (Attorney visits only).

In Pueblo, the Police Department lobby is open for business. If someone needs to file a non-emergency police report where no suspect information is available, they ask people to use the PPD’s online reporting system rather than visit the lobby in person. Until further notice, the Pueblo Police Department will no longer be performing public fingerprinting services for licensing applications or for any other purpose.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo closed until April 1.

The Pioneer Museum is closed until further notice.

The Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center is closed until further notice.

The Deerfield Hills, Hillside and Meadows Park Community Centers closed until further notice.

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College is closed through April 17. According to Media Relations Specialist Michelle Winchell, FAC staff are available for patron assistance via phone and email Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Manitou Springs Heritage Center will be closed. The Board of Directors will meet on April 19 to evaluate reopening.

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain remains open to online reservations only.